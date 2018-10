LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Construction work continues on the Dixie Highway project as crews will begin work on two new bus stops.

The work will get underway Monday for the two stops that are part of TARC’s Rapid Transit Line.

Officials say there are no plans to close down any lanes, but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants motorists to be on the lookout for crews while they are working.

The project is still on schedule and is expected to be completed in December 2019.

