LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The St. Matthews Fire Department is conducting a death investigation.

The fire chief tells WHAS11 News that firefighters responded to an apartment at the Sherwood on DuPont Circle.

Upon arrival, they found a man dead and a kerosene heater burning inside.

While autopsy results are pending, investigators believe he may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The man’s identity has not yet been revealed.