Dave & Busters is preparing to open its first Louisville location early next year and they need more than 200 people to join their team.

The arcade-style sports bar is planning on opening its 25,000-square-foot location at Mall St. Matthews in early 2019.

Dave & Busters is looking for servers, hosts, bartenders, cooks and more for this new location. The company offers a comprehensive benefits package, internal promotion opportunities, and plenty of fun.

If you're interested, you can apply now on the Dave and Busters website.

© 2018 WHAS-TV