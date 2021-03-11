COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins for kids 5-11

The majority of vaccines will be available at children's hospitals, doctor's offices and vaccine sites.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "It's been kind of a little chaotic," describes Jennifer Reese about her experience signing up her kids for the vaccine. She's a mom of seven and has two boys ages eight and 10.

She told WHAS11 the approval of the vaccine for kids ages five - 11 couldn't have come sooner.

"If Topher hadn't gotten so sick, I probably would have been in the wait and see camp."

Reese said her youngest son Topher has autism and has contracted COVID-19 more than once already.

"I checked Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, several different retailers that provide the vaccine they all do not have the children's vaccine until the earliest Saturday."

However, she was able to secure an appointment for today through ourshot.in.gov.

The majority of vaccines will be available at children's hospitals, doctor's offices and vaccine sites.

Norton Children's Hospital announced Wednesday parents can start signing their little ones up for the vaccine at their locations.

Officials at Norton Children's Hospital said kids ages five - 11 should be getting their first dose by appointment at their locations by the end of this week.

Nationally, the vaccine for kids will be widely available by Nov. 8, and over the next week about 15 million doses will be shipped.

