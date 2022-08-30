Journalists from Louisville Courier Journal to unionize

They complain about corporate-dictated unpaid furloughs, buyouts, layoffs, the closing of their local press, and putting up the downtown building for sale.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The union trends is now hitting reporters with the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The group, who calls themselves “The Courier Journal Guild,” posted their intentions on Twitter.

They complain about “corporate-dictated unpaid furloughs, buyouts, layoffs, the closing of their local press, and putting up the building at 6th and Broadway for sale.”

The group points out more than 20 employees have left the paper since the start of 2021 and said some of their reporters are paid so little, they have to get second jobs.

WHAS11 News has reached out to Courier Journal for comment but have not heard back.

