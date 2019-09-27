FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker said he won't let it happen again -- a speeding ticket led to a night in jail. Louisville Representative Reginald Meeks was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a situation that at least one attorney said happens more times than you might think.

We tried to speak with the 42nd District Democrat but he did not respond to our request. He released a statement through the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus explaining: "It is completely my fault for allowing my driving record to escalate to the point of becoming a distraction. I regret that the situation has reached this point but I am working to resolve everything quickly. I will also make sure that something like this does not happen again."

Rep. Meek’s arrest came from something that happened months ago, a common traffic ticket.

The report explains that police at Fort Knox took Representative Meeks in after a routine check of his ID at a checkpoint uncovered the outstanding warrant for speeding on I-64 in Jefferson County.

“It is scary to take note of the number of times things like this happen to individuals who truly do not believe that they have a warrant or failed to do something that they are supposed to do," said Larry Wilder.

While Attorney Larry Wilder is not involved in this case, he offered insight into how easy these things can happen.



Whether Rep. Meeks simply overlooked showing up to court, thought someone else was taking care of it for him or there is another excuse is unclear because we have not been able to speak with him.

Attorney Wilder recommends that anyone wondering about an old ticket should check into it.

“I would advise everybody, if you’ve got a ticket or you thought something came up in your life that involved the criminal justice system and somebody else was going to take care of that for you and you never heard back, call them," said Wilder.



If you live in Indiana, you can search the Odyssey website here to see if you have a warrant. If you live in Kentucky, you have to call the county court.

