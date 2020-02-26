LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS pilots are not required to fly routes to China if they are not comfortable amidst safety concerns due to the spread of the coronavirus.

According to UPS spokesperson Jim Mayer, UPS and the pilots' union have an agreement that will allow pilots to either be placed on alternate routes, take unpaid leave or use paid sick leave.

"Crew members who notify the company that they are not comfortable flying China routes due to Coronavirus concerns will be temporarily replaced on those flights, ensuring UPS will continue to provide air express service for our customers," Mayer wrote in a statement.

RELATED: CDC warns spread of coronavirus in US appears inevitable

Mayer said there has thus far not been a disruption in UPS's service out of Worldport and there have actually been many pilots who have volunteered to fly in and out of China.

UPS has also announced it will be prioritizing healthcare and aid shipments for their partners and companies that are sending supplies to China.

RELATED: Feisty baby stares down doctors seconds after birth

"A good example is the aid shipment sent on February 1 from Atlanta to Shanghai containing two million respiratory masks, personal protective gear and other healthcare item," Mayer wrote.

Other stories to check out on WHAS11 News

RELATED: Coronavirus impacting local bridal shops