Contractor to pay over $2M for Whiskey Row fire in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A contractor will have to pay more than $2 million nearly a decade after the Whiskey Row fire that devastated historic buildings on Main Street in downtown Louisville.

Main Street Revitalization sued contractor Sullivan and Cozart in February 2018 after a 2015 fire had enveloped the area.

The company was hired to help restore the storefronts, but according to the lawsuit, the contractor's negligence caused an explosion.

The fire destroyed three of the historic buildings.

Firefighters worked around the clock to both put out the fire and salvage parts of the building.

The lawsuit claimed the Main Street Revitalization gave contractors and their insurance company ample time to repay the money but they never did.

The case went to trial in September and a jury decided Sullivan and Cozart must pay more than $2 million in damages.

