Louisville distillery marks anniversary of Whiskey Row fire with special bottle

Old Forester will donate the proceeds from the bottle, named Whiskey Row Fire, to a fund that helps firefighters and their families who are in distress.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Old Forester marked the seven-year anniversary of the Whiskey Row fire with a special bottle Thursday, named Whiskey Row Fire.

The distillery will donate the proceeds from the bottle to a fund that helps firefighters and their families who are in distress. The bottle is about $60 and is bottled at 100 proof.

“There are things that we can do as a department or as a city for our firefighters, but there are circumstances where there might not be any on-duty injuries where we are able to do that, and in this case, the fund can step in and help them with basic things,” Louisville Fire Chief Greg Fredrick said.

The Whiskey Row fire ravaged the historic building in downtown Louisville July 7, 2015.

The basement and first level were engulfed in flames when crews arrived to fight the fire.

Firefighters worked around the clock to both put out the fire and salvage parts of the building.

Investigators later said the blaze was accidental and caused by a cutting torch at a construction site.

"I remember that day and that fire vividly,” Frederick said. “We are extremely proud of our brave firefighters who risked their lives and saved the block.”

Now, the block is open to restaurants, bars and other businesses.

