LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Kosair Charities announced a $1.2 million grant to continue funding for the Face It Movement, a multi-partner initiative aiming to prevent child abuse.

That movement launched in April 2013 in response to the increasing number of child abuse deaths in Kentucky.

In its five years, the group and its partners have trained 6-thousand professionals on child abuse prevention and recognition. It's also advocated for new policies that have become law.

“There is nothing more important in our Commonwealth than protecting our children,” said Keith Inman, president of Kosair Charities. “The Face It Movement brings together community members and organizations who collectively can effect change.”

