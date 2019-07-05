LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The redevelopment of historic Colonial Gardens is nearing the finish line.

Union 15, a pizza and tap house restaurant and El Taco Luchador will be opening in the former entertainment complex near Iroquois Park.

Chef Fernando Martinez, part of the group behind El Taco Luchador, says they hope the fourth location sees the same type of success as their Mussel and Burger Bar location in Jeffersontown.

“The community is ready for something local. It’s a great project with four different concepts, so I think it’s going to be almost the same. We’re really excited,” Martinez said.

Construction on the $5 million redevelopment started in spring 2018 and is expected to be completed in June.