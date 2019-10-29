LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cities across the country are looking at more ways to tackle vaping-related issues and Louisville is no exception. The city is taking steps to see if changes need to be made with the city's growing vape shops.

It comes as some types of vaping have turned into the country's newest health crisis, with more than 1,600 cases of vaping-related lung injuries across the United States. At least 34 people have died in 24 states, including Indiana.

Dozens of businesses line Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue and among them is a number of shops selling the scrutinized products. That's why councilman Brandon Coan (D-8,) is pointing to as he pushes for the city to take a look at vape shop regulations within the city.

"The Bardstown Road- Baxter Avenue commercial corridor has something like a dozen or a dozen and a half of these shops within really a couple mile stretch," Coan said.

Coan said the density of the number of shops in his district is concerning.

"Studies find that, first of all, that when there's a density and cluster of these, it increases smoking among youth so there's a real kind of direct public health impact," he said. "Also, it has to do some with the health and the vibrancy of the commercial retail mix and just the overall health of the corridor."

Coan has been working to improve the corridor since last year, but his focus on vape shops also has to do with the recent public scrutiny on vaping products.

He said the timing was right for the metro planning commission to begin the process of possible land development code changes. It will study what rules may need to change regarding where new vape shops are located, how many can be in any one area, or the zoning and approval process.

"It's hard for a local government to make a big impact on a nationwide health problem such as smoking and youth smoking but through our land use regulations is really one of the tools we have to do that kind of thing so we're using what we have to deal with the issue at hand and I think this is probably the best way to do it," Coan said.

The commission will spend months studying the possibility of changes before making recommendations to metro council for any legislative action. The changes, if any, would impact new vape shops, not existing ones and it would be city-wide regulations.

Troy LeBlanc, owner of Derb E Cigs and president of the Kentucky Smoke Free Association, said regulating vape shops is not the solution to preventing teen vaping in Kentucky.

"Representative Jerry Miller currently has a bill that he's pre-filed that will limit where anyone can purchase flavored vapor or products so I think this is kind of an over reach. I believe Kentucky legislature is taking care of this on a state wide level," LeBlanc said. "I think the city's doing what it can to get rid of vape shops as a whole. I think by limiting it, limiting its access, they're going to limit its growth. Bottom line is that it is a less harmful alternative to cigarettes and it is helping people."

LeBlanc said the Kentucky Smoke Free association supports reducing teen vaping, but doesn't believe vape shop regulations is the answer.

"The FDA and CDC in recent weeks have changed their message from just being just vaping to warning the public to avoid THC vapor. They're finding that almost 90% of the cases reported are reporting THC use," LeBlanc said. "It's unfortunate that cities like Louisville are using an illness that's almost entirely THC-based and blaming nicotine vapor for it and using it to push an agenda."

The Metro Planning Commission will take up the topic at its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 31.

