LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As the city continues to deal with the novel coronavirus epidemic, Mayor Fischer and Louisville Orchestra Director Teddy Abrams has announced a new component in Lift Up Louisville.

The Louisville Arts Network brings together the creative minds, philanthropic and public sector communities to heal, inspire, motivate and mobilize the city.

The goal of the project is for artists to submit proposals for original virtual art. Those who are selected will receive $150 to $200 and three days to create the work. The works will then be displayed for everyone to see on Lift Up Lou during a daily arts and entertainment component. Those projects will then be placed on various social media outlet.

Officials say artists looking to share their work whether it be in the form of song, painting, poem, interpretive dance or others would be compensated through LAN.

Anyone wanting to submit work must be 18 or older and a current Louisville resident in order to be compensated.

“This is the time to activate the creative power of our community,” Abrams, who is also co-founder of Lift Up Lou, said. “The strength of our culture will help us weather the challenges of today, and it will be a critical part of rebuilding when that time comes. The Louisville Arts Network provides a platform for our city to share the creativity and talent that we are so fortunate to have in our town. This concept of new art created for us each day will hopefully become a focal point of how we maintain our sense of connection and unity in Louisville, and I hope it will serve as a model for how a town can embrace art and artists as a way of healing and inspiring us all."

Lift Up Lou was created three weeks ago to help lift the spirits of Louisville residents with regular stream of original content during the COVID-19 outbreak.

