LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – City officials are looking for new ways to free up space in the impound lot in Butchertown and help clear some of the abandoned cars off the streets.

Cathy Duncan, the city’s Fleet and Facilities director, says the city is looking at a couple of different options.

One would be leasing a warehouse to hold the vehicles that can’t be scrapped because they are considered police evidence.

Duncan says that plan would accommodate approximately 300 to 400 vehicles.

The warehouse would be equipped with security cameras and would not require additional personnel.

The city is still looking for a new location for the impound lot. They have received 6 proposals but each site has presented challenges.

No word on where those sites were located.

© 2018 WHAS-TV