LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – John Asher was the face of Churchill Downs for more than two decades, serving as the Vice President of Communications. He died last Monday after an apparent heart attack while vacationing with his family in Florida.

Tuesday morning, the place he loved gave him a very fitting farewell. His hearse traveled a mile and a quarter around the track with three outriders escorting it. Bugler Steve Buttleman played My Old Kentucky Home during the last lap. Many employees lined the rails to say goodbye as the hearse passed by, and a tribute video played afterward. It ended with these words of wisdom inspired by Asher’s attitude and passion.

"For the rest of us who continue to walk this earth, smile daily. Show kindness. Stay positive. Encourage others, and be there for everyone. This world will be a better place if only we have more John Asher in all of us."

An outpouring of support followed the rest of the day during the visitation also held at Churchill Downs. A long line stretched through the Triple Crown Room full of people from all walks of life, including many who knew Asher so well.

“As big as his presence was in thoroughbred racing, that’s how big his presence was in the heart of our community as well. No matter who you are in life, you can help people. John was acclaimed at the top levels of his profession, but he always helped people. He did it with great humility, and he did it with great compassion. He wasn’t looking for any accolades when he did that. That’s just who he was. Not everybody can be the voice of the sport, but everybody can help somebody. That’s the lesson and life of John Asher,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “Everybody felt like they knew him because he spoke to us all. He also worked the streets of our city, so he will live on a long time and it’s our job to make sure the memory of John, the model of John lives on in our community. So, I’d like for everybody to ask what can I do to help others? That would be the most fitting testament that we can give to John Asher.”

“He was Churchill Downs. I used to tell him, boy you’ve put in a lot of time out here, I don’t know what they’re going to do for you, but they owe you a lot. He was true Churchill Downs, true horseracing, and he was true Louisville,”’ Hall of Fame football player Paul Hornung said. “We’re sorry to see him go. He was a great man.”

“It’s a big loss. He’s an irreplaceable person, not just to horseracing. Everybody knows what he’s done for horseracing, but he’s just a good person. You’ve never heard a word said by him or about him, and that’s something we all learn. I guess you get back what you put out. It’s a big hole in the city of Louisville. Irreplaceable,” horse trainer Dale Romans said. “I mean the turnout here says it all. What he meant to Churchill Downs, horseracing, the Derby, but also the city of Louisville and the state of Kentucky. He always made us look good, and he’ll be greatly missed.”

“It’s just so wonderful to see a good man recognized with the love, admiration, and respect that we’ve seen in this community,

sportswriter Billy Reed said. “I’ve never heard anybody say a bad thing about John, and he was just a good and decent man, and boy did he love this horse race and this place.”

Tuesday’s visitation goes until 8:00 p.m. and is open to everybody. Asher’s funeral is Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption downtown.

