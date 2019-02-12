The holiday season is a great time to give back to the community.

The Center for Women and Families are holding a gift card drive to help survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

The Center wants survivors to be able to shop for their families for the holidays or for any essentials they might need.

For many living in shelters, this is a way for them to shop safely.

They want donors to donate gift cards in increments of $25.

The Center suggests stores like Kroger, Target and Walmart.

They will accept the gift cards through Dec. 20 at their location on South Second Street or any Republic Bank.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.