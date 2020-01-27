LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Census office is now open for this year’s census.

The office, located on Broadway, will house Census Bureau managers and staff that will support the 2020 effort to count 43 counties in central and western Kentucky, including here in Louisville.

Mayor Greg Fischer says it’s important everyone in the Derby City gets counted because it helps with determining federal funding for schools and highways.

Officials are still looking for people to help in the effort and are offering part-time temporary work.

“The state of Kentucky as a whole, we're looking for 4,000 applicants to help us conduct the census operations. so that could be here in our office in Louisville, as well it could be in the field. or even you could work from home,” office manager Ryan Campbell said.

The official Census 2020 date is April 1 and households will begin receiving Census information in mid-March.

