LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students from St. Francis of Assisi showed their support for the Jewish community during a gathering Monday.

Eighth-grade students lined along Bardstown Road in the Highlands-Douglass neighborhood with messages supporting love, not hate.

The students say their class is currently learning about the Holocaust.

Student Jack Mulvihill says they’re standing up for what’s right and speaking out against anti-Semitism.

"If we can just have everybody accept everybody for who they are. if we can just forget about people's differences and just look at each other as we're the same it helps everybody just become one big family."



The students say they've received a lot of positive support in their efforts to spread awareness.