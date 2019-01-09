LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The California Neighborhood celebrated its annual California Day Saturday afternoon.

Metro Council President David James said it's one of Louisville's oldest communities that takes one day out of August to celebrate unity and pride.

The celebration had fun activities for the family like tug-of-war and kick ball along with free food and music.

“This is a place where you don't have to have no money, you can come here--everything is free. We here to show love to the neighborhood and the people. People come back from all over the country just to be here on this day. We grew up here. A lot of prominent people came out of this area,” said California resident Glenn Montgomery.

Montgomery said the event shows teens and young adults that everyone can have a good time without any problems or incidents.