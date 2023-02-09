Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort adds second still house, expands tours

The new still house stands 40-feet tall and can produce 60,000 gallons a day.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort has got a major upgrade.

The distillery added a second still house -- that's where the alcohol is heated, purified and separated from the water. It's a duplicate of Buffalo Trace's existing still house essentially allowing the business to double its production.

"We put a lot of work into matching our existing still to ensure the whiskey we produce remains consistent. We will be in full production with both stills in the coming days," Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said.

The still house stands 40-feet tall and can produce 60,000 gallons a day.

It's part of Buffalo Trace's $1.2 billion expansion which included new cookers, fermenters and a new dry house.

Buffalo Trace has also unveiled expanded tours with new sites.

The Hard Hat tour has been a "must see" when visiting the distillery, but due to on-going construction it's been unavailable since 2019.

Guest will now be able to see the new still house and some of the other new additions part of the expansion. The tour lasts roughly 90 minutes and includes a tasting afterwards -- best of all, its free!

Buffalo Trace's Trace Tour has also been expanded and will include more insight into the bourbon making process.

To schedule a reservation for a tour, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.