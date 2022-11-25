Shoppers pour into Oxmoor mall for Black Friday

For some, shopping in-person on Black Friday is a time-honored tradition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of shoppers packed the Oxmoor Center as they were looking for any kind of deals this Black Friday.

"I'm a cheap so I like a good discount," said Sidney Carnes.

Although inflation has affected the cost of living this still did not stop buyers from finding the best bargain.

Sidney said, "I think this year is a lot harder because of the inflation all of these prices going up and at the same time yes there's these discounts but it's not good as the past."

Shoppers poured into Louisville from all over.

"We're from Cincinnati, Ohio," said Lisa Reed.

"I'm from Loogootee, Indiana," said Allana Hedrick.

Their reasons for stopping at the Oxmoor Center varied as much as the places they were from.

Lisa said, "we thought maybe you know we'll get out and try to find some deals while were waiting on other family to come over to her house for dinner tonight."

"The necklaces.... the um... I don't know I just really like their necklaces, "said Allana.

Tyler Mudd said, "this year my mom she like signed up to get presents for this one little girl through Southeast Christian church so we were looking for presents for her earlier."

For some it's really just about spending this time with the people who matter the most.

"I guess Black Friday shopping don't worry too much about the material things and just worry about having fun with your family," said Mishon Reed.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.