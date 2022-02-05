Kentucky Hall of Fame journalist, sports writer Billy Reed dies at 79

Reed passed away Saturday at Norton Women and Children’s hospital after battling a longtime illness.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Legendary sports writer and Kentucky Hall of Fame journalist Billy Reed has died.

According to the Northern Kentucky Tribune, Reed passed away at Norton Women and Children’s hospital after battling a longtime illness.

Reed, whose bodies of work was featured in the Courier Journal, the Lexington-Herald Leader and the Northern Kentucky tribune covered legendary University Coach Adolph Rupp, boxing champion Muhammad Ali and high-profile events including the Kentucky Derby and the Super Bowl.

Funeral arrangements have not been set but family members said a celebration of life is planned in the future, possibly close to Derby.

Reed leaves behind two daughters and four grandchildren.

