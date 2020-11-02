LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new sports complex planned for West Louisville is one step closer to being built thanks to Manual High School's class of 1976.

Thirty former students raised nearly $11K toward the Louisville Urban League Sports and Learning Complex which will be located at the corner of 30th and West Muhammad Ali Blvd.

The group said they want to give back to the community that helped shape them, and they are challenging other JCPS alumni to join the effort.

The Louisville Urban League is still about $12M short of its $35M goal.

