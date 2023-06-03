Beshear announces new supply chain initiative to help Kentucky businesses

A new online tool will help manufacturers in the commonwealth connect with other Kentucky companies to satisfy their supply chain needs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KENTUCKY, USA — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has launched a new supply chain initiative to help manufacturers create more jobs in the state.

"Supply Kentucky" is expected to boost job growth in the commonwealth and reduce costs for manufacturers.

Beshear said it will provide more security for supply chains within Kentucky.

As of now, state officials have created a new online platform that provides a searchable supply chain database for Kentucky manufacturers.

It's called CONNEX Kentucky. Manufacturers in the commonwealth will be able to connect with other Kentucky companies to satisfy their supply chain needs.

"Having more local suppliers will increase reliability and decrease transportation costs," the governor said in a press release.

The initiative will also coordinate marketing efforts, provide resources related to the workforce and connect Kentucky companies to manufacturers across the country.

"Supply Kentucky" also seeks to foster the growth of minority- and female-owned businesses in Kentucky.

"As we grow our state's already incredible manufacturing presence, it is crucial we continue to provide companies in every corner of the state with the resources they need to support new good-paying jobs," Beshear said.

According to the governor's office, Kentucky is home to more than 5,000 manufacturing facilities that employ approximately a quarter of a million people.

In 2022, new-location and expansion manufacturing projects accounted for $8.27 billion in new investments and 8,900 full-time jobs for Kentuckians, Beshear said.

For more information, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.