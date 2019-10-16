LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known bridge in Cherokee Park has a new lease on life after 8-month long rehab project.

Several members of the Bernheim family attended the rededication of the Bernheim Memorial Bridge.

Originally opened in 1933, the bridge crosses the Middle Fork or Beargrass Creek.

The $1.1 million project included repairing the concrete arch, masonry work, waterproofing and new pavement.

It was done through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Bridging Kentucky Program and was a meaningful project for many involved.

“I've inspected this bridge many times and I was well aware of the shape that it was in. It was not in good shape, so both as a Louisville resident and as an engineer, I'm very pleased that we were able to restore this bridge through our Bridging Kentucky Program,” Royce Meredith, a program manager, said.



This rehab project is expected to extend the bridge's life by at least 30 years.

It's named after Rosa and Bernhard Bernheim – he’s the brother of the founder of Bernheim Forest.

