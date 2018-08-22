LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Classes don’t begin at Bellarmine University until Thursday, but the incoming freshman class will still have plenty of work to do for the last day of its orientation. Each year, the university hosts “Knights in Action Day,” which transports new freshman students throughout the Louisville area to partake in service projects.

The university said this gives the students an opportunity to become acquainted with their new community, give back to it, and make new friends in the process.

“We want students to start thinking, ‘What does community mean, and what does it mean to belong to a community?” said Brooke Wilson, director of the Office of Service and Leadership at Bellarmine University. “So, that’s twofold. That’s them belonging to Bellarmine, but also belonging in the greater Louisville community, and we hope this event gives them that mindset.”

Bellarmine University told WHAS11 it partners with more than two dozen organizations in the area for “Knights in Action Day,” and sends students to volunteer for the entire morning. Participating organizations include Metro Parks, the Boys and Girls Club, Kentucky Refugee Ministries, and more.

Busses leave the Bellarmine University campus at 8:00 AM Wednesday, and students will participate in service projects throughout the day.

