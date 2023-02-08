Police: Human trafficking victims found at two Bardstown spas, 3 arrested

Victims were located at two spa locations and have been connected with a local charity to provide for their immediate needs, police said.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Three people in Bardstown have been arrested in connection to a human trafficking investigation.

According to the Bardstown Police Department, 69-year-old Myong Hui Evans, 53-year-old Shizhe Jin, and 48-year-old Guihua Fang were charged with permitting prostitution and human trafficking.

Police said officers executed two search warrants relating to a human trafficking investigation Wednesday morning.

The search warrants took place at Mi Ya Ko Spa, located at 624 North Third Street, and Sunrise Massage & Body Work, located at 806 Morton Avenue.

Authorities said victims were found at both locations and have been connected with Catholic Charities to provide for the victims' immediate needs.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky Attorney General's office assisted in the investigation.

Bardstown Police said the investigation remains open and ongoing.

If anyone has any information related to this case, please contact the department at (502) 348-6811. You can ask to remain anonymous or contact the anonymous tip line at (502) 348-HEAT (4328).

