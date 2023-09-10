'Around-the-clock nightmare': Central Kentucky company on-site to handle demolition of home with hazardous materials

The Highview community is one week away from witnessing the demolition of a home filled with dangerous chemicals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trucks, trailers, and bulldozers have moved into the Highview neighborhood as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) prepares to dismantle the home filled with more than 20 hazardous materials and explosive substances at 6213 Applegate Lane.

The demolition is scheduled to begin Oct. 16 and could take up to 12 days, according to the EPA.

Neighbors in the area have been waiting for a solution.

"I think it's a good idea to take more time to demolish the house, it's a safer play for all involved," said Richard "Bones" Warren, who lives about a quarter mile from the site.

Instead of a controlled burn on the home, a Nicholasville, KY company called CMC Environmental Services will first remove the walls and roof and then demolish the inside of the house piece by piece.

"Some things are very volatile with water, some things could be volatile with heat, and visa versa. There’s a lot of different variables that can go into that,” Warren said.

Once the contents inside the house are removed, they will be placed into a steel tank in the backyard to be processed. That will allow all the pieces to be safely taken off-site and moved to a landfill.

“I do tip my hat to all those involved because I’m sure what they’ve been dealing with has been an around-the-clock nightmare," Warren said.

Dismantling the home also means Warren and many more others in the neighborhood get to stay on their properties.

"Obviously a lot of people were worried. They were worried that they be displaced and for how long, that was a big concern. Another big concern is if our property is going to be safe if we do have to go away,” Warren said.

EPA officials say neighbors in the area may see smoke or smell something strange during the dismantling process. Officials say the risk for a fire outbreak is low, but the Fern Creek Fire Department and air quality monitors will be on the site at all times throughout the lengthy demolition.

