Kentucky man files federal lawsuit, claims Radcliff officer hit him with patrol car

The attorney for the man is sharing body camera footage in what his client says was "unreasonable and even "deadly force."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Radcliff, Kentucky man is suing the city after he alleges a police officer hit him with a car.

In a lawsuit, filed on March 22, Anthony Gray claims the incident happened while he was leaving a hotel in September 2021.

Gray's attorney Aaron Bentley said, "A hotel in Radcliff Called the police complaining that my client Anthony Gray had been asked to leave the hotel and would not leave."

By the time officers, arrived, he said Gray was outside of the hotel, walking away.

That’s when he claims the officer tried to grab his arm and he took off.

While Gray was running, body camera video shows an officer appeared to hit Gray while in a Radcliff police vehicle, fracturing a bone in Gray's leg.

"You see this and you think, hey, this would not have happened if Anthony Gray didn't run from the police," Bentley said, "I can't tell you that you're wrong. What I can tell you is police officers encounter people who run from them. It happens every day. So, police have to be trained to handle those situations appropriately."

Gray is asking for a jury trial and punitive damages.

WHAS11 News has reached out to Radcliff Police but a captain told us they are unable to comment on pending litigation.

