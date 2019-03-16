FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for an Indiana girl.

Leanna Nicole Herron is believed to be in extreme danger. She is a five-years-old, African American, 4 feet tall and 69 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit with white stripes and Nike shoes. She was last seen March 16 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The suspect is 26-year-old Zyair Jalinc Herron. He is African American, 5’9’’ and 165 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black and red sweatsuit and a gold grill. He has a neck tattoo that reads ‘ZAMIRAH.’

The two may be in a silver Chevy Malibu with black rims and a temporary paper license plate.

If you have any information, call 911.