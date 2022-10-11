Amber Alert canceled: 16-year-old girl missing from Elizabethtown located

Hardin County Police says Julissa Lovick has been located.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities say a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Elizabethtown has been located.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff, Julissa Lovick has been found in Louisville.

No other information was made available.

Lovick was reported missing from the College View campus Tuesday afternoon which sparked an Amber Alert.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.