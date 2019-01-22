CADIZ, Ky. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old from Cadiz, KY who has autism and requires medication that he isn't receiving.

According to police, Isaih Boren was allowed to leave with Isaac Ray Chamberlain and has yet to be returned as of January 22.

Isaih Boren is 10 years old, 4' 1", and 80 pounds. He has black eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue and white tie-dyed shirt, a yellow fleece jacket, and gray sweatpants.

The suspect, Isaac Ray Chamberlain, has blue eyes and brown hair. He is 6' tall and weighs 286 pounds. Chamberlain also wears glasses.

KY State Police

The suspect's vehicle is a blue 2004 Chevy Venture with KY license plate 522rrj.

The child's last known location was 170 Cunningham Avenue, Cadiz, KY.

If you have any information, call 911 or Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 immediately.