Adrienne & Co. has three locations in Southern Indiana, and it's making its first move across the bridges with a Louisville location set to open soon.

The coffee shop will open at 1212 S. Fourth St., near the corner of Fourth and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Bernie Pasquantino, who co-owns the business with his sister Adrienne Holland, said he expects to open the new shop next month.

"We've been wanting a location in Louisville for a long time," he said, "and we got a good deal on the building."

Plus, after the bridge tolls started, they wanted to give Louisville customers an option without crossing a bridge, he said.

"And it's about being over in Louisville and having a presence there."

The company is leasing the 1,000-square-foot building from Joe Impellizeri, who owns a number of buildings in the area.

"It's a great location," Pasquantino said, noting that it is between downtown and the University of Louisville.

"It's very easy to get to. And it used to be a coffee shop, so the space was pretty much ready to go."

Adrienne & Co. has locations in Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville and New Albany that serve coffee, pastries and lunch items.

Click here to read the rest of the article on Louisville Business First.

© Louisville Business First