LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Carlos Dixon is back home in Louisville and ready to get in the ring.

"I have my whole town behind me. I have my whole town behind me," Dixon said.

He was prepared to defend his championship title, but his opponent didn't make weight. Although the outcome of the future didn't hold much leverage for his career, his trip home was still just as important. It was filled with a show for his home town and service to the people.

"Return to greatness, it's just a big homage to him. With RTG being a great homage to Ali I feel like maybe he's behind me," Dixon said.

When asked if he ever planned to be a champion, he explained winning became contagious.

"It's not something that you just come across you're body and say you know what I want to be a champion It's something that you just feel. You're just like I know I could push myself harder I know I could be the best," Dixon explained.

Looking at Ali as a role model both professionally and personally, he knew he wanted to keep the boxing legacy alive in Louisville. While the outcome of the match was different than he expected, after his opponent didn't make weight, he still made his time at home more than worth it.

He participated in a day of service at the Ali Center called 'The Greatest Give Back'. The day of service happened with a partnership with Metro United Way to honor their annual tradition of service on Ali's birthday. This year, would have been his 78th.

"It's good to always give back and I'm going to enjoy it honestly. just because I know it's for a good cause," Dixon said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

►Contact reporter Jessie Cohen at JCohen@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.