$2,500 reward to catch copper wire thieves on Kentucky highways

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says recent thefts have left more than 500 lighting poles dark; they need help to catch the culprits.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville highways are left in the dark after a string of copper wire thefts from lighting poles, over 500 poles are no longer functioning. Officials say they need help catching the culprits.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the theft.

“Stealing copper is not a victimless crime,” Jim Gray, said KYTC secretary, said. “Taxpayers are left holding the bag to pay to replace the stolen wires and repair broken lighting systems. If you see suspicious activity or know of anyone involved in stealing state property, please report it.”

This year, the Department of Highways District 5 estimates between 45,000 to 66,000 feet of copper wire have been stolen from roadway lighting poles and junction boxes, according to a KYTC press release.

Highways in the Louisville area that have experienced copper wire theft:

I-64 between Exit 3 and I-264

I-64 exits 1 and 3

I-65 exits 127, 130, 132, 133 and 134

I-264 Exit 4

Stolen wire stops the flow of electricity, impacting lighting about 500 light poles in Louisville. KYTC estimates the cost to restore power to affected lighting systems to be up to $44,880, not including installation costs.

“Even if thieves only steal a portion of the wire, we have to replace the entire length of the wire within the conduit run because the wire can’t be reconnected,” Matt Bullock, District 5 chief district engineer, said.

KYTC is partnering with the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security to spread the word that this activity endangers the public and puts motorists at risk.

While copper wire theft can range from cellular towers to vacant homes, nationally, interstate and highway lighting systems are often targets. Although, the high voltage current in these lines may also electrocute would-be thieves.

“With the public’s help, we can focus transportation funds on needed community projects, prevent future theft and even save a life as the risk of electrocution while stealing is high," Bullock said.

Kentuckians can contact the following contacts with information:

Report any information about wire thefts at Kentucky interchanges to the KYTC Office of Inspector General (OIG) Office at 502-330-7506. If your information leads to an arrest and conviction, you may be eligible for the reward.

Report active crimes or suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

Report dark intersections to the KYTC Traffic Operations Center at 888-FOR-KYTC

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.