LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal collision that left one woman dead.

According to LMPD, they responded to a car crash on Westport Rd. and Dove Creek Blvd around 4 a.m. December 7.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of a Dodge Charger was driving eastbound on Westport Rd. when it crossed through the center turn lane and entered the left lane of westbound Westport Rd. and struck a Ford Explorer head-on.

The driver of the Dodge a female was transported to University Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

There was also a 14-year-old passenger in the dodge and was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital with non-life- threatening injuries.

The driver of the Explorer also was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

