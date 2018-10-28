RADCLIFF, Ky. (WHAS11) — While the Powerball jackpot from last night’s drawing was won in Iowa and New York, one Kentucky player did win the game’s second prize of $1 million.

This is now the sixth time someone in Kentucky has won a prize in the past three weeks.

The ticket, sold in Radcliff, matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Powerball. The winning numbers are:

8 – 12 – 13 – 19 – 27 with a Powerball of 4

Staff members from the KY Lottery’s security department will perform a series of security measures at the store Monday morning, and after those are completed the name of the winning retailer will be disclosed.

This is the third $1 million Powerball ticket sold during this three week stretch, while the other three $1 million winners were in the Mega Millions game. All five of the previous $1 million prizes have been claimed.

