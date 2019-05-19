LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person has died after an apparent drowning at Taylorsville Lake in Spencer County.

Authorities were dispatched to the Possum Ridge Boat Dock around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the victim was recovered by the Taylor-Spencer County Fire Protection District and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

