University of Kentucky to hold 2020 homecoming festivities virtually

The Kentucky football team will play Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. on Oct.10.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Editors note: Video attached is related to the state's current COVID-19 latest.

The University of Kentucky will host a virtual 2020 homecoming due to COVID-19 concerns, according to its website.

The University of Kentucky Alumni Association will host several virtual Homecoming at Home events throughout the week.

The 50th reunion celebration for the class of 1970 will be postponed until October 2021 according to the alumni association however, there will be a virtual happy hour at 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 on zoom.

The Kentucky football team will play Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. on Oct.10. Fans can attend the game and purchase tickets here.