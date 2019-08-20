BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A Las Vegas man is facing charges in Northern Kentucky after police say he traveled to the state to try and kidnap a teenager.

Police arrested 18-year-old Benjamin Margitza at a Boone County High School on Monday.

Investigators say Margitza first met the teenage girl online four years ago and within the last year, had started to obsess over her.

Police say Margitza flew to Kentucky late Saturday night then tracked her down at her high school this morning.

When he tried to grab her, another student intervened, and a school resource officer was able to stop him from leaving.

Margitza is charged with attempted kidnapping and criminal trespassing.

