'God finds a way' | Michigan men bring cross from Detroit to Mayfield to spread hope

MAYFIELD, Kentucky — Walking through the devastation that this past Friday's storms left behind, and it's hard not to feel a sense of sadness. A group of three who drove over 9 hours is trying to change that, and fill that void with hope.

Dan Beazley and his son Joey, along with a friend, Elijah Kraft, are easy to distinguish amongst the other volunteers. Instead of a hammer or a broom, they carry something much larger.

"You know what, when the Lord calls you to do something, there's no thinking twice about it," Dan Beazley said.

A cross, almost 9-feet-tall, is their tool. Adorned with wheels to make traveling easier, the three men made the trip to Mayfield from farther out than where'd you expect.

"We're just three guys from Michigan who are carrying a message," Dan said.

While they're far from home, they're not far from what they know. They were recently working through their own struggles just over two weeks ago, after a shooting at a Detroit area high school.

They brought their cross to a vigil then, to spread hope.

It's why they're in Mayfield this weekend.

"They knew that that was a moment like this, where they needed to feel Jesus, they needed to know that He was there with them," Dan said. "In the fire, when you think that nothing good can come from this world, He's still here and He's still the light that you have to hang on to."

They know they can't be a fix for everything, but they can be part of the solution. The trio walked the streets of Mayfield, praying with anybody who asked.

"We don't know the area, we don't know the people," Kraft said. "We're just kinda here, and going with the flow and letting Him guide us."

For some of those in Western Kentucky who have nothing, this is their everything.

"I went in there and as soon as I squatted down, my youngest said, he just started praying," one Mayfield man who didn't share his name, said.

While it may take months if not years to rebuild, Beazley says people have needs now, and they'll be here to help.

"God finds a way, when he tells you to do something, you just do it and then let him worry about the rest of it," Dan said. "That's how it works. He takes care of you, no matter what. He takes care of you."