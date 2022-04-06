LG&E: Power restored to thousands in Louisville, cause of outage unknown

An LG&E spokesperson said that the outage was caused by an issue with a substation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands in Saint Matthews and Meadowview Estates have had their power restored, according to LG&E.

More than 2,100 LG&E customers were without power Wednesday as of 11:45 a.m.

An LG&E spokesperson said that the outage was caused by an issue with a substation. The spokesperson said roughly 4,500 customers were affected.

The spokesperson said the power had to be re-routed and almost everyone should have their power restored.

LG&E's Outage Map reported that Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Women's & Children's Hospital were affected, but they have since had their power restored as well.

Rain is moving over Louisville today, however, it's unclear if the weather had anything to do with the outages.

