Kentucky's 'Kynect' begins open enrollment Nov. 1

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's state-based health insurance exchange, Kynect, will open on Nov. 1, 2021, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Quality health care is a basic human right – and never has that need been more evident than during the COVID-19 global health pandemic,” Beshear said.

Kentuckians will be able to access and compare state-managed health care options and apply for coverage online. Starting Oct. 15, Kentuckians can browse offerings which will take effect Jan 1. Enrollment runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15.

“Kentucky’s economy has caught fire, and we’ve just landed the largest economic investment in the state’s history, but we can’t succeed in building a better Kentucky if our people are not healthy and ready to work. kynect was a lifesaver for so many when it was first offered in 2013, and we’re excited to work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to bring it back and make sure all Kentuckians can easily access the health plans and benefits they deserve," Beshear said.

New in January 2022, vision plans will be available to Kentuckians through Kynect.

To learn more about Kynect, visit kynect.ky.gov.

