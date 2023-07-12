Kentucky man arrested on felony charges for actions during Capitol riot

William Stover, 46, allegedly tried to reach over the other rioters to grab the helmet of the nearest police officer and got a hold of a riot shield.

WASHINGTON — An Elizabethtown man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 46-year-old William Stover was charged in a criminal complaint that was filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder. This is a felony offense.

Stover was also charged with misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or building.

The DOJ cites court documents that say Stover was seen on surveillance footage and police body-cam footage at the U.S. Capitol and grounds on Jan. 6.

In the footage, the DOJ says at 3:16 p.m. Stover pushed against a police line and helped other rioters fight against police officers near the lower west terrace tunnel entrance to the Capitol building.

Police removed Stover and the other rioters from the tunnel entrance, but the DOJ cites court documents that say he and the others came back to continue to push police at the tunnel entrance.

Stover allegedly used the side of the tunnel to push himself against police, as well as tried to reach over the other rioters to grab the helmet of the nearest police officer.

The DOJ cites court documents that say Stover got a hold of a riot shield, which he then handed to another rioter who climbed up behind him. The DOJ says that rioter took the shield from Stover and used it to "attack police."

Stover allegedly stayed at the entrance of the tunnel as the rioters fought police for 20 more minutes. The DOJ says at 4:10 p.m. he was pushed away from the tunnel by the mass of people.

The DOJ says more than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or click here.

