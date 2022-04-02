'One step closer to recovery.'; AG Cameron asks Kentuckians to check cabinets, donate unused medicine

During last October's Drug Take Back Day, Cameron said Kentuckians turned over more than 13,000 pounds of prescription medication.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders are teaming up to take unused or expired prescription medication off the streets.

The two are promoting this year's Drug Take Back Day, which will take place on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The national initiative was created by the Drug Enforcement Agency to prevent addiction and medication misuse by "providing a secure and easy way to dispose of unused prescription medication at approved collection sites."

This year, Kentuckians can drop off unused and expired medication at more than 60 temporary drug disposal locations.

"Every step we take, every person we help lift from addiction, and every drug we get off of our streets leads the Commonwealth one step closer to recovery," Cameron said.

It's estimated that 9.3 million Americans misuse prescription pain relievers and over 47 percent of them obtained these prescriptions from a friend or relative, according to a recent National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

During last October's Drug Take Back Day, Cameron said Kentuckians turned over more than 13,000 pounds of prescription medication.

On Friday, Cameron donated 600 drug deactivation packets to the Jeffersontown Police. The packets allow for a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs at home.

"In the wrong hands, unused and expired medication can lead to abuse and misuse," Cameron said. "Please do your part by cleaning out your medicine cabinet and visiting a Drug Take Back location on Saturday."