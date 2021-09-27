COVID-19 numbers, positivity rate decline in Kentucky

The state's current test positivity rate is 10.55%. Beshear said while the positivity rate is still too high, it continues to decline every day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 numbers are declining in Kentucky.

On Monday, he reported 1,729 new cases, along with 19 more deaths.

The state's current test positivity rate is 10.55%. Beshear said while the positivity rate is still too high, it continues to decline every day.

So far, more than 2,688,829 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Beshear encouraged young Kentuckians who are eligible to get the vaccine as the delta variant continues to impact the younger age groups.

This story may be updated.

