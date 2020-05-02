LEXINGTON, Ky. — One Kentucky family is celebrating a very special birth.

WKYT first reported Charlee Rose Masters was born on Feb. 2, 2020 at 20:02 in St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington. The day is a rare palindrome day last seen over 900 years ago.

The date, Feb. 2, 2020, is the same both forward and backward for not just people in the United States, but those around the world who mark their dates as DAY/MONTH/YEAR.

Mother Laken Lee Masters said in a Facebook post that Charlee was a beautiful, healthy baby.

"So glad after 2 miscarriages we finally have our Charlee Rose Masters," Masters said. "Her papaw Charlie and great aunt Rosie would be so happy to have her, even if she looks more like her daddy than her mommy."

Masters told Good Morning America she was not expecting the baby to arrive until Monday or Tuesday, so she was surprised when contractions started. When baby Charlee arrived, she said her mother noticed the time on the clock.

"I don’t know the conversation that was going on in the room. I don’t remember anybody else talking about anything. I just remember my mom, Dee Dee, saying take a picture of the clock," Masters told "GMA."

In her Facebook post, Masters said she also pushed for 20 minutes, adding to the rare occurrence.

Masters also told "GMA" the moment was special, because her daughter's birth happened during the Super Bowl halftime show—the same time her sister, Ashley, lost her life in a car accident three years earlier.

