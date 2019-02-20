FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says a film manufacturer plans to expand its facility in Simpson County and add 30 jobs.

A statement from Bevin's office says RKW North America Inc. is a German-owned manufacturer of industrial film that plans to invest $18 million on the project. Bevin says the announcement is one example of the growing number of engineering and manufacturing jobs Kentucky is attracting.

RKW plans to build a 30,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility, as well as add new technology that will allow the company to tap new markets. They plan to add new production equipment as well as modify existing lines.

The company produces high-performance technical films and hygiene films.