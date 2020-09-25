Chase ends in Anderson County murder suspect's arrest

The chase barreled down I-64, then I-264 where it ended near Breckinridge Lane and the suspect was arrested.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police arrested an Anderson County, Ky. murder suspect after a high-speed chase that ended on the Watterson Expressway, I-264, in Louisville.

FBI Louisville reports they, along with SWAT and other assisting agencies, are on the scene.

The chase barreled down I-64, then I-264 where it ended near Breckinridge Lane and the suspect was arrested.

There is no word on any injuries.

Check back for updates to this story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.