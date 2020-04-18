LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since Kentucky began shutting down businesses, therefore putting hundreds of thousands out of work, many of the unemployed have sent WHAS11 News angry and frustrated emails. Much of the frustration centered on waiting on the phone for hours with the state’s Office of Unemployment and never being able to reach a real person.

“I’ve been on the phone all day, every day,” Kelley Hatchell, 33, said. “Repeatedly calling and calling and calling.”

Timothy Wise, 53, of Shepherdsville had his unemployment unanswered as well.

“I’ve called them dozens of times,” Wise said.

Both Wise and Hatchell, a single mother of three, filed a month ago and they still “haven’t gotten a dime.”

RELATED: Nearly 400,000 have filed for unemployment benefits in Kentucky due to coronavirus

Meanwhile, Rhonda Stinnett, 48, has figured out how to get through to a real person, but hadn’t had much success getting help.

“I talked to a lady [Wednesday] and she told me you just need to face the fact, you’re not going to get any benefits,” Stinnett recalled.

Unemployment for her has been held up because nine years ago, while she was unemployed then, she got overpaid.

She says she didn’t know because she hadn’t received notification until, after all those years, she got notified around the beginning of this past March.

“So, now since I owe this money. I’m not getting any benefits,” Stinnett complained. “They’re going to keep all the benefits, even the $600.”

FOCUS started digging and began asking questions.

RELATED: 380 city employees in Louisville to be furloughed as pandemic creates 'difficult budget situation'

This morning, we were informed, and Stinnett received an email confirming she will be getting the $600 per week from the federal CARES Act.

By law, the state must collect overpayment.

Stinnett’s outstanding balance is just over $2,000.

Since she will be getting the $600 per week, Stinnett agreed that the state will keep the $161 per week she would have gotten from Kentucky, and she says she will pay an additional $100 per month.

RELATED: Where to turn for financial help to pay rent, mortgage and other bills during the COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Furloughed or laid off? What's the difference?

RELATED: How to file for unemployment insurance, apply for jobs in Kentucky, Indiana

►Contact reporter John Charlton at jcharlton@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@JCharltonNews) and Facebook.